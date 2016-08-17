© suss microtec

Hansson steps down as CEO of SÜSS MicroTec

Due to different views about the strategic company development Dr. Per-Ove Hansson has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec AG effective with the end of August 16, 2016.

Until a decision about the succession, Michael Knopp as Chief Financial Officer and Walter Braun as Chief Operation Officer will assume the tasks of Dr. Per-Ove Hansson, an ad-hoc announcement reads.