Leyard expands with new factory in Europe

The new plant near Prešov, Slovakia strengthens Leyard’s European presence as the digital display manufacturer continues its international expansion.

The 3'119 square-meter building, slated for completion in early 2017, will enable Leyard to meet the growing demand for its digital displays and video walls from European customers, especially those who prefer to purchase digital display solutions built in the European Union (EU). The new factory will supplement Leyard’s existing facilities in Albi (France), Shenzhen and Beijing (China), and Beaverton (USA).



“Europe is a critical market for us as we expand our global presence,” said Robert Stewart, executive director of Leyard Europe. “The new factory will bring us even closer to our European, Russian, Middle Eastern and African customers while enabling us to extend high-quality manufacturing into a key region of the world.”