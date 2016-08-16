Schoeller + Brockstedt + ggp = European Electronics Systems

© Schoeller

"The acquisition of Schoeller Electronics made it clear that we had found the nucleus for building a strong and focused PCB manufacturing group", says Michael Keuthen, CEO of the group's holding company.



The group markets itself as European Electronics Systems and he is general manager of all three units."But our strategy continues: with the addition of Hans Brockstedt in Kiel and ggp Schaltungen in Osterode were we able to achieve the necessary critical target of nearly EUR 45 million in sales," says CEO Michael Keuthen.In the space of a few short months, three individual companies with long traditions have formed a unit with three manufacturing sites and more than 350 employees. Product technologies and the focus on quick-turn prototypes as well as series complement each other. "What is decisive is the positive perspective for each of these companies; all of which were in financial difficulties," said Keuthen.The clear objective for the group is to set focus on the needs and the support of German and European customers. Each individual manufacturing facility will focus on its strengths and expand from there. All synergies towards sales, purchasing, management and administration should significantly help to be more competitive. "Many of our customers, often also major corporations, rightly demand the security of a larger PCB partner with several production sites and a wider product portfolio. Furthermore, it is essential to offer fast prototyping services and professionalism in the industrialisation to series. No one wants to change the PCB manufacturing partner - mid project - between development and industrialisation and discuss everything anew. A single point of contact is needed."The team led by Peter Möller, plant manager at Hans Brockstedt in Kiel, will continue to focus on the "PCB Express Service" and develop special applications for the sectors Industrial, Aerospace and Defence. Thomas Peters and his team at ggp in Osterode can now take advantage of the massive investments made in recent years and focus on multilayer PCBs. Schoeller Electronics Systems will focus on flex-rigid for customers in Industrial, Medical and Avionics & Defence and utilize its series production capabilities. The internationalisation of sales plays an important role here, he continues."We want to pursue our strategy further and are - together with our technologically oriented investor Industrieholding AIAC - interested in expanding the European PCB Group into complementary markets", says Michael Keuthen. He does not exclude additional acquisitions to expand the group. However, "the next few months will require a lot of effort to unify the three companies currently operating under its umbrella".