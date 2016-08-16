© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com Analysis | August 16, 2016
Power Semi market revenues take a dive in 2015
"While Texas Instruments previously led the market in 2014, the company was overtaken by Infineon Technologies in 2015, following its acquisition of International Rectifier and LS Power Semitech", states the market researcher IHS Markit.
Overall revenue for the power semiconductors market globally dropped slightly in 2015, due primarily to macroeconomic factors and application-specific issues.
The global market for power semiconductors fell 2.6 percent to USD 34 billion in 2015, the report says. Discrete power semiconductor product revenue declined 10.1 percent, while power module revenues decreased by 11.4 percent and power integrated-circuit (IC) revenues increased by 4.5 percent overall.
The report identifies Infineon Technologies as last year’s leading power semiconductor manufacturer, with 12 percent of the market, Texas Instruments with 11 percent and STMicroelectronics with 6 percent.
“While Texas Instruments previously led the market in 2014, the company was overtaken by Infineon Technologies in 2015, following its acquisition of International Rectifier and LS Power Semitech,” said Richard Eden, senior analyst, IHS Markit. “Infineon was the leading global supplier of both discrete power semiconductors and power modules, and the fourth-largest supplier of power management ICs. Infineon has been the leading supplier of discretes for several years, but overtook Mitsubishi Electric to lead the power module market for the first time in 2015, again, due to the International Rectifier and LS Power Semitech acquisitions.”
World Top10 Power Semiconductor Supplier Market Share Estimates (USD revenue)
* Infineon Technologies acquired International Rectifier in January 2015. Both companies are reported separately in 2014 and combined as Infineon in 2015.
According to the latest Power Semiconductor Market Share Report from IHS Markit, while Infineon Technologies’ acquisition of International Rectifier was the largest acquisition last year, several other deals also changed the terrain of the power semiconductor market landscape. Key deals in 2015 included the following: MediaTek acquired RichTek; Microchip acquired Micrel; NXP Semiconductors acquired Freescale Semiconductor; NXP Semiconductors also created WeEn Semiconductors, a joint venture with Beijing JianGuang Asset Management Co. Ltd (JAC Capital); CSR Times Electric merged with China CNR Corporation to form CRRC Times Electric; and ROHM Semiconductor acquired Powervation.
“Companies were active in acquisitions for several reasons -- especially the low financing cost in multiple regions of the world, which meant that borrowing rates in the United States and European Central bank were nearly zero,” said Jonathan Liao, senior analyst, IHS Markit. “In addition, the acquiring company typically increases its revenues and margins by taking the acquired company’s existing customers and sales without incurring marketing, advertising and other additional costs.”
-----
More information can be found at IHS Markit.
The global market for power semiconductors fell 2.6 percent to USD 34 billion in 2015, the report says. Discrete power semiconductor product revenue declined 10.1 percent, while power module revenues decreased by 11.4 percent and power integrated-circuit (IC) revenues increased by 4.5 percent overall.
The report identifies Infineon Technologies as last year’s leading power semiconductor manufacturer, with 12 percent of the market, Texas Instruments with 11 percent and STMicroelectronics with 6 percent.
“While Texas Instruments previously led the market in 2014, the company was overtaken by Infineon Technologies in 2015, following its acquisition of International Rectifier and LS Power Semitech,” said Richard Eden, senior analyst, IHS Markit. “Infineon was the leading global supplier of both discrete power semiconductors and power modules, and the fourth-largest supplier of power management ICs. Infineon has been the leading supplier of discretes for several years, but overtook Mitsubishi Electric to lead the power module market for the first time in 2015, again, due to the International Rectifier and LS Power Semitech acquisitions.”
World Top10 Power Semiconductor Supplier Market Share Estimates (USD revenue)
|2015 Rank
|Manufacturer
|2014r share
|2015 share
|change
|1
|Infineon*
|9%
|12%
|3.1%
|2
|Texas Instruments
|10%
|11%
|0.7%
|3
|STMicroelectronics
|6%
|6%
|-0.1%
|4
|Maxim Integrated
|5%
|5%
|0.1%
|5
|Qualcomm
|4%
|4%
|0.1%
|6
|On Semiconductor
|4%
|4%
|0%
|7
|NXP
|3%
|4%
|0.4%
|8
|Fairchild
|4%
|4%
|-0.2%
|9
|Renesas
|4%
|3%
|-0.7%
|10
|Linear Technology
|3%
|3%
|0%
|International Rectifier*
|3%
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|43%
|43%
|-0.5%
|Total Market Size
|6
|7
|8
According to the latest Power Semiconductor Market Share Report from IHS Markit, while Infineon Technologies’ acquisition of International Rectifier was the largest acquisition last year, several other deals also changed the terrain of the power semiconductor market landscape. Key deals in 2015 included the following: MediaTek acquired RichTek; Microchip acquired Micrel; NXP Semiconductors acquired Freescale Semiconductor; NXP Semiconductors also created WeEn Semiconductors, a joint venture with Beijing JianGuang Asset Management Co. Ltd (JAC Capital); CSR Times Electric merged with China CNR Corporation to form CRRC Times Electric; and ROHM Semiconductor acquired Powervation.
“Companies were active in acquisitions for several reasons -- especially the low financing cost in multiple regions of the world, which meant that borrowing rates in the United States and European Central bank were nearly zero,” said Jonathan Liao, senior analyst, IHS Markit. “In addition, the acquiring company typically increases its revenues and margins by taking the acquired company’s existing customers and sales without incurring marketing, advertising and other additional costs.”
-----
More information can be found at IHS Markit.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments