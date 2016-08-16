© MicroCare

Bill Kushner joins MicroCare

William D. Kushner will be joining the MicroCare team as Executive Director — Strategic Accounts and Marketing.

Mr. Kushner spent more than three decades as Vice President, Product Management & Operations at Techni-Tool, one of the largest electronic distributors in the USA, which now is part of W.W. Grainger.



“We’re thrilled that Bill is joining the team at MicroCare,” said Mr. Tom Tattersall, MicroCare Chief Operating Officer. “He is extremely well-known across the industry and highly regarded by all. His industry knowledge and relationships will be enormously helpful to MicroCare.”



“This is going to be a very different work experience for me,” Mr. Kushner said. “MicroCare is a world-class organization, and it is like a laser, totally dedicated to critical cleaning. It is growing at a ferocious rate. My contribution will be to help shape that growth, help focus the company’s efforts, and help pick just the best opportunities which will maximizing value for customers and shareholders.”