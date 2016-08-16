© akeeris dreamstime.com

MSC Polymer AG represents Airtech in the UK

Airtech International PCB division has appointed MSC Polymer AG as its distribution partner in United Kingdom for its PCB products.

Airtech International Inc., a family owned and operated company since 1973, is a producer of release films, conformable films, press pads, vacuum bagging and other related lamination aids. Airtech is also specialised in the field of co- extruded fluoropolymer films. It operates various manufacturing sites in the USA, Luxembourg, China and the UK.



Jim Hegeduis, Electronics / Renewable Energy Segment Manager for Airtech said, “MSC Germany with supply stocks, technical support and value added services from Germany, enables us to meet the requirements of PCB customers in the UK.”



Additionally Michael Scharmer, CEO of MSC Polymer AG said, “With our subsidiary in Singapore since 1993, we successfully serviced & developed Airtech’s PCB lamination products in SE Asia for the past years. We are confident that the Airtech product portfolio will also allow us to grow in the UK market and provide suitable solutions and alternatives.”