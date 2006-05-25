Former Ericsson boss joins Freescale

Freescale Semiconductor named Dr. Sandeep Chennakeshu senior vice president and general manager of its Wireless and Mobile Solutions Group. Chennakeshu was recently head of Ericsson Mobile Platforms and will join Freescale on June 1.

Sandeep Chennakeshu holds 71 patents in a career than spans more than 20 years in the wireless and mobile radio industry. During that time, he has driven technology advancements in wireless and mobile radio and developed products used by major mobile companies worldwide.



"Sandeep is one of the most respected executives in the wireless industry today and I am proud that he chose to join Freescale," said Michel Mayer, chairman and CEO. "His expertise will accelerate our momentum in becoming a global leader in wireless and mobile communications."



Chennakeshu replaces Dr. Franz Fink, who led Freescale's wireless unit to

profitability over the past three years. Fink will help manage the transition and then will take on new responsibilities in the company.



Prior to leading Ericsson Mobile Platforms, Chennakeshu served as chief technology officer of Sony Ericsson and president of Sony Ericsson USA and chief technology officer of Ericsson Mobile Terminals. He joined Ericsson in 1994 from General Electric (GE) Corporate Research and Development where he headed a research team. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Bangalore University, a master of science in electrical engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, and a Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from Southern Methodist University. He also holds a postgraduate diploma in industrial management from the India Institute of Science.



He, his wife and two children have relocated from Malmo, Sweden and now reside in Austin, Texas.