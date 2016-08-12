© aws

AWS Electronics passes Nadcap accreditation

AWS Electronics's facility in Newcastle-under-Lyme, UK has, for the fifth year in a row, achieved certification by Nadcap, the global cooperative accreditation program for aerospace engineering, defence and related industries.

Comments AWS Electronics’ CEO Paul Deehan: “Nadcap accreditation is vital for our military and aerospace customer base, so I am pleased to say that this year we again passed with flying colours. Newcastle-under-Lyme is still our flagship manufacturing centre for high complexity box build and PCBA”s and for fast turnaround production and rapid proto-typing. These critical value add services are all required by customers operating in high-reliability sectors. We are especially seeing a growth in demand in equipment used in cyber security and intelligence systems.”



AWS Electronics’ Nadcap A7003 accredited facility in the UK is complimented by a mirror-image facility containing the same equipment and using the same company-wide control systems and procedures in the low cost manufacturing region of Námestovo, Slovakia.