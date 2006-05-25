Mania increased revenue

For the quarter ending March 31, 2006, Mania Technologie AG generated revenues and EBITDA of €19.6 million and €0.9 million, respectively. This represents a 6% increase in revenues and a 113% increase in EBITDA compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

This strong performance underpins the successful turnaround initiatives that are to a large extent completed. Revenues in the Production Systems division accounted for €13.7 million in the quarter. In addition, the division's order backlog at March 31, 2006 stood at €8.7 million. Mania's fast growing family of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems continues to demonstrate exceptional growth characteristics, with revenue growth for the quarter in excess of 20%, compared to the same period in the prior year. During the quarter, Mania successfully launched its new Flying Probe Tester family of products.



Revenues in the Outsourcing division accounted for €5.9 million in the quarter. Management has undertaken significant restructuring steps in this division, closing down all non-profitable outsourcing service centers in Europe and the US whilst actively increasing capacity in the fast growing Asian regions. For the first quarter, the continuing outsourcing operations in North America and Asia achieved revenue growth of 12% and 4% respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year.