RoodMicrotec secures orders in automotive and aerospace

RoodMicrotec has secured orders with two suppliers for the automotive and aerospace industries. The clients, two of the largest companies in their sectors worldwide (but unnamed in the press release), are based in Europe and China.

RoodMicrotec will support its new customers, who supply finished products in the semiconductor market, in failure analysis and visual inspections of microchips.



Reinhard Pusch, RoodMicrotec COO: “We are delighted to have received this business, on the basis of our know-how and competitiveness, from two companies that are market leaders in their fields. We are confident that the orders underway will form the basis of evolving partnerships going forward, for both these and other RoodMicrotec services like semiconductor turnkey

management.”