Leonardo-Finmeccanica goes with Keysight Tech

Keysight Technologies, Inc. was awarded a contract for asset management by Leonardo-Finmeccanica across its U.K. sites. As of June 1, Keysight is providing a Test Equipment Managed Service (TEMS) for Leonardo.

The TEMS program was launched in 2015 to define and implement robust calibration, repair and asset management solutions for test equipment across the U.K. At the same time, Leonardo was looking to increase the efficiency and reliability of its test equipment. After an extensive review of multiple criteria—including service, quality, innovation and price—Leonardo signed a three-year TEMS asset management contract with Keysight.



“Keysight has partnered for many years with Leonardo, providing test systems and solutions,” said Chris Rennie, managing director, Keysight Technologies U.K. Ltd. “I am delighted that Leonardo has decided to build on its close relationship with Keysight by awarding us with this contract. We look forward to managing and improving the utilisation of Leonardo’s complete inventory of varied test assets throughout the U.K.”