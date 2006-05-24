Göpel appoints new Center of Expertise

After a long-lasting successful cooperation, GÖPEL electronic appointed 'Ingenieurbüro Winklhofer' as the next “Center of Expertise” during the 5th annual Boundary Scan Days® in Jena/Germany.

Ingenieurbüro Winklhofer, located in Munich/Germany, has become GÖPEL electronic's 14th 'Center of Expertise' (COE) worldwide. The nomination includes membership in the “GÖPEL electronic Alliance Partner Network”, in which some hundred specialists are involved to ensure the worldwide customer support for GÖPEL electronic's JTAG/Boundary Scan applications.



An essential part of the cooperation with Ingenieurbüro Winklhofer is the company's extensive Design for Testability (DFT) and test program development services, as well as the delivery of turnkey solutions and complete system integration in particular for customers in southern parts of Germany and in Austria and Switzerland, all based upon the revolutionary JTAG/Boundary Scan platform SCANFLEX® in conjunction with the outstanding Integrated Boundary Scan Development Environment SYSTEM CASON™.



“Ingenieurbüro Winklhofer offers tremendous expertise because of its long history of successful application development with our JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions. We are now in a position to support our customers even faster and more efficient in trouble-shooting and implementing extraordinary test and programming tools,“ says Thomas Wenzel, co-founder and managing director for Boundary Scan at GÖPEL electronic. “This cooperation gives us the opportunity to realize our philosophy of Extended Boundary Scan in the German-speaking market even better and more effective.”



Michael Winklhofer adds: “For the cost effective test of PCBs getting increasingly complex and compact there is no alternative to the Boundary Scan technology. GÖPEL electronic's tools are highly efficient and powerful to meet this challenge.”



This partnership reflects how GÖPEL electronic's philosophy of 'Intelligent Solutions for Extended Boundary Scan' includes not only products, but also JTAG/Boundary Scan test and programming application development and verification as well as the overall support during the entire product life cycle.



Ingenieurbüro Winklhofer has successfully been working with SYSTEM CASCON™ from GÖPEL electronic since about eight years. 20 years of experience in product design and hardware development guarantee extensive support from design stage through test development and verification, including design for testability optimization.