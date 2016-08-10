© LPKF

LPKF equips German Armed Forces with circuit board plotters

More than 50 challenging civilian occupations await young people at the Bundeswehr, and electronics plays an important role in some of them.

The choice of processes used demonstrates the value that the Bundeswehr trainers place on a professional setting. With over 20 newly purchased ProtoMat E44 circuit board plotters, trainers throughout Germany are relying on an environmentally friendly, chemical-free process for manufacturing single- and double-sided PCBs.



LPKF ProtoMats machine conductive patterns out of fully coated substrates by contour milling. Contact and mounting holes are then drilled. The vision system integrated in the ProtoMat E44 helps reliably detect the substrate position on the working surface to ensure that the same area is covered on the front and back sides, a press release states.