Panasonic acquired OpenSynergy

OpenSynergy is a high-tech company specializing in embedded automotive software for cockpit solutions.

Panasonic positions its automotive business as a high growth area, and expects the business to contribute in the area of “comfort”, “safety”, and “environment”. In order to achieve “zero traffic accidents,” which is a recent societal demand, it is important for cars to have advanced driving assistance systems, or ADAS, which help the driver with better vehicle control such as optimum braking, as well as driver support systems that promote safety driving, based on information from sensors inside and outside the car.



A current cockpit system is controlled by two different systems, multimedia functions like navigation and audio, and driver support functions like warning signals on head-up display. To integrate such different functions going forward, and provide a better and intuitively easier driving support, system integration needs to be achieved from the operating system level.



OpenSynergy’s software technologies enable multiple different operating systems to be integrated into one system. These technologies make it possible to realize a next-generation cockpit system where multimedia and driver support functions are integrated.



Mr. Hirotoshi Uehara, Executive Officer and Director of Automotive Infotainment Systems Business Division of Panasonic, commented: “Through making OpenSynergy our subsidiary, we will realize a next-generation integrated cockpit system and make a great step toward integrating cockpit system and ADAS with a firm eye on autonomous driving in the future.”



Mr. Stefaan Sonck Thiebaut, the Co-CEO of OpenSynergy, explained: “OpenSynergy’s mission has been to bring innovative software solutions to the automotive industry and to enable the development of the next generation of highly integrated vehicle systems, embracing the specific safety and security challenges of the vehicle environment.” Mr. Rolf Morich, the other Co-CEO, also added: “Under its new ownership, OpenSynergy will keep serving the entire automotive eco-system, Tier 1 suppliers and manufacturers. The synergies with Panasonic will enable us to increase our pace of growth and innovation, providing the best solutions to our customers.”