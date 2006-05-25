Anritsu appoints European MD

Anritsu, a provider of communications test and monitoring equipment, today announced the appointment of Paul Jeffs to the role of Director of European Field Marketing.

Jeffs will lead the marketing operation in Europe, Middle-East and Africa for all Anritsu's test and measurement and 'service assurance' products, across all the markets it serves - wireless, wired and IP equipment vendors, and network operators in both the fixed-line and wireless sectors.



His responsibilities will include leading a pan-European field marketing team; and directing Anritsu's marketing communications and publicity activities to the European market.

Jeffs said: "I am really proud to be joining Anritsu at this time. The company, especially after the acquisition of NetTest, is immensely strong and benefits from the solid reputations earned by both companies."



"The integration of the NetTest Service Assurance products with Anritsu's communications test products provides a massive opportunity for us. It's my job to make sure we prove to customers how valuable are the end-to-end test and monitoring solutions we can now provide." Jeffs brings to the role experience in both test and measurement and network technology. He joins Anritsu from service assurance company Vallent, where he was European Product Director.



Prior to this, Jeffs worked for ADC Metrica, NetTest, Nortel Networks and Trend Communications. He has a first-class honours degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Leeds, is a Chartered Engineer and a member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.