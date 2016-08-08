© ggp

Another German PCB manufacturer for AIAC

On August 02, 2016, the creditors' committee has – unanimously – on the acquisition by American investor AIAC. The company will continue its business activities as ggp Electronics GmbH.

The sale was legalised on August 03, 2016 and the ggp Electronics GmbH is scheduled to start its business operations on September 1, 2016.



AIAC is an American industrial holding with more than 9'000 employees, more than 60 production sites and annual sales of approximately USD 1.2 billion. It invests strategically in various industries and technology companies. Recent acquisitions include Schoeller Electronics Systems GmbH and Hans Brockstedt GmbH (both Germany).



"We have now completed seven quite successful, but nevertheless uncertain, months. With AIAC as a strong, technology-driven investor on board, we are able to offer our customers a reliable future planning," says Managing Director Peters.