Raytheon to service Swiss radar warning receiver

Raytheon has signed its first commercial performance based logistics contract with RUAG Switzerland Ltd., a five-year agreement to service the ALR-67(V)3, an advanced digital radar warning receiver, for the Swiss government.

The ALR-67(V)3 warns F-18 pilots of potentially hostile activities, offering real-time situational awareness.



"A PBL is like a service contract you'd buy with a car that recognizes extended use requires maintenance and periodic fixes," said Michael Baladjanian, director at Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "In this case, we will leverage our know-how and experience sustaining the 67(V)3 to enable a nearly 100-percent-supply availability of the system."



The commercial PBL represents the first of its kind for Switzerland, providing access to the experience and success from Raytheon's existing Navy PBL while maintaining control of their systems.



"Instead of defining rigid program requirements, PBLs define performance metric outcomes," said Baladjanian. "It focuses on support versus design and development. Our two key metrics for this PBL are availability and reliability."