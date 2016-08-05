© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

K&S gains traction with its advanced packaging solutions

Kulicke & Soffa continues to expand its presence in the advanced packaging market, through focused feature development and strategic customer engagement.

Continuing from the first market acceptance of its APAMA solutions in February this year, K&S recently received a third purchase order from a global memory manufacturer. In addition, the company has shipped more than 60 sets of its HYBRID equipment, a multi-application advanced packaging solution, to an assembly and test provider supporting premium smartphone SIP applications.



Tong Liang Cheam, Kulicke & Soffa’s Vice President of the Advanced Packaging Business Line and Corporate Strategy, commented, “Over the past several years we have aggressively expanded our market presence which now collectively addresses every high-growth advanced packaging process. The recent market successes serve as a testament to our unwavering dedication to support and resolve our customers’ most challenging interconnect requirements.”