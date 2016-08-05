© pichetw dreamstime.com

Saki America expands its sales network

Saki America, the American arm of the Japanese AIO equipment manufacturer, is expanding its sales network with the addition of three new representatives.

Assembly Solutions, JW Sales, and Marketing Engineers of Ohio, Inc. (MEO) will provide sales support for Saki's complete line of 2D and 3D automated optical, solder paste, and x-ray inspection systems.



Assembly Solutions, based in Bellevue, Washington, will handle sales in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.



JW Sales, based in Lakeville, Minnesota, will handle sales in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, and Western Wisconsin.



MEO, based in Ohio, will represent Saki in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky.



"We are excited to welcome our new representatives as part of the Saki America team," said Satoshi Otake, general manager of Saki America. "They have prestigious line cards, good working relationships with their customers, and strong process capabilities and industry knowledge."