Mitsubishi Electric to double satellite component production capacity

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has started constructing a facility that will double the satellite-component production capacity of its Kamakura Works, Sagami Factory in Sagamihara, Japan.

The factory is Mitsubishi Electric’s core production and testing site for solar array panels, structural panels and other satellite components. The new facility, which will commence production in October 2017, is expected to help the company continue growing its share of the global satellite market.



The new facility will introduce a number of advanced manufacturing machines, such as high-precision machining equipment and automated welding machines, which will help the factory to double its production capacity. Existing machines currently dispersed throughout the factory will be concentrated in the new facility.



Going forward, this advanced new facility is expected to strengthen Mitsubishi Electric’s flexibility and speed in adapting to global market demands.