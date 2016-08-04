© jenoptik Electronics Production | August 04, 2016
Jenoptik wins major traffic safety order in Australia
Jenoptik’s Traffic Solutions division has signed a contract with the Western Australia Police (WAPOL) on the delivery, installation, maintenance and in part the operation of an initial total of 81 traffic monitoring systems.
The contract will run for a period of seven years and includes options for extension for up to four years as well as for a possible program expansion with additional camera systems. The order value for these 81 systems including service for the first seven years is about AUD 28 million (nearly EUR 20 million). The total volume for Jenoptik could increase to up to approximately 60 AUD million (about EUR 40 million).
Jenoptik will deliver the first 81 systems in the course of the next three years. They allow mobile and stationary speed enforcement as well as red-light monitoring in the State of Western Australia. WAPOL will use the Jenoptik systems to modernize already existing measuring stations and set up additional measuring points.
The devices deployed will include Jenoptik’s camera systems of the TraffiStar series based on radar or laser technology. They will be manufactured at the main location of Jenoptik’s Traffic Solutions division in Monheim on the Rhine, Germany. Installation and maintenance will be under the responsibility of the Jenoptik branch in Australia, as well as the operation of the stationary systems.
