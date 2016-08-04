© pichetw dreamstime.com

Nokia completes acquisition of Gainspeed

Nokia has completed the acquisition of Gainspeed, a California-based start-up specializing in DAA (Distributed Access Architecture) solutions for the cable industry via its Virtual CCAP (Converged Cable Access Platform) product line.

Complementing Nokia's current fiber access technologies for cable multiple-system operators, Gainspeed's unique approach to DAA and innovative Virtual CCAP solutions will further enhance Nokia's product portfolio and provide cable operators with the end-to-end technology capabilities needed to support growing capacity requirements today and into the future.



With this acquisition, Nokia is able to offer a turnkey solution for the cable industry that includes products for routing, transport, wireless and analytics. Gainspeed will operate as part of Nokia's Fixed Networks business group.