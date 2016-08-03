© lockheed martin

Lockheed Martin takes R&D to Melbourne

Melbourne has been confirmed as the location for a multi-disciplinary Research & Development (R&D) facility by global technology company Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin will invest an initial USD 13 million over three years to establish a Science Technology Engineering Leadership and Research Laboratory (STELaR Lab) to undertake R&D to solve the technology challenges of the future, and work in the art of the possible.



STELaR Lab, the first multi-disciplinary facility to be established by Lockheed Martin outside of the United States, will constitute Lockheed Martin’s national R&D operations centre for its current research portfolio in Australia, and undertake additional internal R&D programs.



Scheduled to open in early 2017, STELaR Lab researchers will explore several fields, including hypersonics, autonomy, robotics and command, control, communications, computing, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.



Speaking at an event in Melbourne on Monday 1 August to announce the decision, Dr. Keoki Jackson, Lockheed Martin’s Chief Technology Officer, confirmed Melbourne’s growing international reputation for research was a key factor in the consideration of a location for the Laboratory. “The decision to establish a multi-disciplinary R&D facility in Australia was partly based on Lockheed Martin’s own track record of Research & Development success with Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group and Australian Universities over the last 20 years.”



Raydon Gates AO, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin Australia New Zealand confirmed STELaR Lab marked a significant step change in Lockheed Martin’s capabilities in Australia, paving the way for deeper collaboration with partners and customers.

“Lockheed Martin technologies and best practice capabilities ensure our local partners can meet the challenges and opportunities of an increasingly changing world. The establishment of STELaR Lab further reinforces our position as an industry leader in defence and technology, and we are proud of our ability to bring best practice and leading edge concepts to Australia to support growth and innovation.”

Images: Raydon Gates, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin Australia New Zealand and Dr. Keoki Jackson, Lockheed Martin’s Chief Technology Officer announce the establishment of a Science Technology Engineering Leadership and Research Laboratory (STELaR Lab) to undertake R&D to solve the technology challenges of the future, and work in the art of the possible.