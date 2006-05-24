GPS-maker expands in Europe

MiTAC is looking to almost double global shipments of its own-brand Global Positioning System devices this year thanks to the demand of new markets. MiTEC also plans expansions in Eastern Europe.

The company's sales of GPS devices - under its own "Mio" brand - are set to hit around 1.6 million units, up from nearly 900,000 units last year. New markets such as Eastern Europe and Israel will continue to help boost our shipments this year. To beef up with stronger demand, MiTAC plans to set up branches in Eastern Europe later this year. The company is assessing the best location for an office, with Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.



MiTAC International Corp's previous clients included German GPS giant Medion AG and TomTom International BV.