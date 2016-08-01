© ra2studio dreamstime.com Analysis | August 01, 2016
arm at the heart of the Industrial Internet of Things
the number of devices available to be connected to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is forecast to grow to almost 2.5 billion annually in 2021, from about 1.2 billion in 2015, a growth rate of almost fifteen percent.
Similarly, the total available market for electronics equipment suitable to be connected to the IIoT is forecast to grow to over USD 930 billion, from USD 675 billion over the same period, a growth rate of about six percent, according to the latest analysis by Semicast Research
It is Semicast’s view that the IIoT can be broadly described as intelligence and connectivity being added to ever smaller, distributed, remote industrial devices. This includes obscure, somewhat dull products, such as pressure measurement, proximity sensors and motion detectors, which offer none of the glamor and allure of smart watches or wearables, but which nonetheless are manufactured in volumes of tens of millions of units per year.
Unlike wearables and other “smart things”, demand for these devices is established and their market sizes known; the trend of IIoT is for more of them to be intelligent and connected. This intelligence and connectivity increasingly comes from the addition of sub-$1 32-bit microcontrollers, together with wireless communications such as 6LoWPAN, Bluetooth/BLE, LoRa, NFC, Sub-1/2.4 GHz, Wi-Fi and ZigBee. Colin Barnden, Principal Analyst at Semicast Research and study author, commented “These intelligent, connected, industrial devices generate the Little Data which has never previously been captured, to be processed locally or fed straight to the Cloud for Big Data analytics, thus creating the IIoT of smart buildings, cities, factories, grid, medical, payment and security.”
UK-based ARM Holdings (ARM) dominates the technology and intelligence powering the IIoT and its leadership in this market helps explain Softbank’s announcement to buy ARM for USD 32 billion on July 18. Using data from Semicast’s 2016 Industrial/Medical Electronics & Semiconductors Service, ARM’s market share for 32-bit microcontrollers in industrial and medical applications is estimated at about 80 percent when measured in units, while for microprocessors it is about 50 percent. Intel currently dominates Big Data processing at the core of the IIoT, but ARM is steadily building its share in the Little Data analytics at the network edge.
Barnden summed up “Softbank’s purchase of ARM seems a little like buying ExxonMobil to fill your gas tank. Only time will tell if this was a smart move by Softbank, but at a premium of more than 40 percent of the previous closing price, ARM’s shareholders will be celebrating already”.
-----
More can be found at Semicast
It is Semicast’s view that the IIoT can be broadly described as intelligence and connectivity being added to ever smaller, distributed, remote industrial devices. This includes obscure, somewhat dull products, such as pressure measurement, proximity sensors and motion detectors, which offer none of the glamor and allure of smart watches or wearables, but which nonetheless are manufactured in volumes of tens of millions of units per year.
Unlike wearables and other “smart things”, demand for these devices is established and their market sizes known; the trend of IIoT is for more of them to be intelligent and connected. This intelligence and connectivity increasingly comes from the addition of sub-$1 32-bit microcontrollers, together with wireless communications such as 6LoWPAN, Bluetooth/BLE, LoRa, NFC, Sub-1/2.4 GHz, Wi-Fi and ZigBee. Colin Barnden, Principal Analyst at Semicast Research and study author, commented “These intelligent, connected, industrial devices generate the Little Data which has never previously been captured, to be processed locally or fed straight to the Cloud for Big Data analytics, thus creating the IIoT of smart buildings, cities, factories, grid, medical, payment and security.”
UK-based ARM Holdings (ARM) dominates the technology and intelligence powering the IIoT and its leadership in this market helps explain Softbank’s announcement to buy ARM for USD 32 billion on July 18. Using data from Semicast’s 2016 Industrial/Medical Electronics & Semiconductors Service, ARM’s market share for 32-bit microcontrollers in industrial and medical applications is estimated at about 80 percent when measured in units, while for microprocessors it is about 50 percent. Intel currently dominates Big Data processing at the core of the IIoT, but ARM is steadily building its share in the Little Data analytics at the network edge.
Barnden summed up “Softbank’s purchase of ARM seems a little like buying ExxonMobil to fill your gas tank. Only time will tell if this was a smart move by Softbank, but at a premium of more than 40 percent of the previous closing price, ARM’s shareholders will be celebrating already”.
-----
More can be found at Semicast
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments