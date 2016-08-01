© Süss Microtec (illustration purposes only!)

SÜSS MicroTec revises order book outlook

SÜSS MicroTec expects an order intake in the second half of 2016 in the range of EUR 80 to 90 million (previous year: EUR 118.9 million).

Until now a more pronounced increase in order intake over the first half of 2016 was anticipated. One reason for the reduced expectations is the generally difficult market situation. Moreover, the Company did not receive any orders from new customers for the UV-projection scanners from SÜSS MicroTec Photonic Systems so far.



This comes after a moderate start into fiscal 2016, with an order intake of EUR 30.1 million in 1Q/2016 (previous year EUR 28.5 million) and EUR 39.2 million in 2Q/2016 (previous year: EUR 41.2 million); totalling EUR 69.3 million (previous year: EUR 69.7 million).



Due to the expected order intake in the second half of 2016 and the expected order backlog at year-end 2016, the Management Board expects sales in fiscal 2017, to be around EUR 160 million.



For the current year, the company reiterates the guides for sales to come in between EUR 170 and 180 million (previous year: EUR 148.5 million). The operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in the bandwidth of EUR 9 to 13 million (previous year: EUR 5.0 million).