RiskBand turns to u-blox for global safety bracelet

Whereable Technologies has tapped technology from u‑blox for a wearable, live‑monitored personal safety device that doesn’t require connection to a cell phone.

RiskBand, which launches in fall, 2016, is a small, bracelet‑like device that allows wearers to summon help and stream audio and photos with just one discreet push of a button.



It will use u‑blox’s new SARA‑U201, the world’s tiniest penta‑band HSPA/GSM cellular module, so wearers can reach the RiskBand Emergency Response team from anywhere on the planet that has cellular service. RiskBand will be one of the first devices to incorporate this globally functioning cellular module.



“When we designed RiskBand, we wanted to make sure every component was best‑in‑class to deliver flawlessly on our promise to provide security to our users,” said Whereable Technologies President and CEO Jim Van Law. “The u‑blox SARA‑U201 allows us to not only streamline the size of the device, but also offers RiskBand wearers the unparalleled ability to get help virtually anywhere in the world in the event of an emergency.”



RiskBand will also incorporate u‑blox’s top of the line GPS smart‑antenna module with omni‑directional reception in its device to ensure its location‑based functions.