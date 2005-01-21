Romanian 3G operator selects Ericsson

Connex, the leading wireless operator in Romania, has selected Ericsson as equipment and services supplier to roll out its WCDMA network. The network will be the first to offer advanced 3G services to mobile users in the country.

Under the agreement, Ericsson will deliver and implement 3G core and radio network equipment as well as system integration and optimization services, including multi-vendor integration. Ericsson will also provide competence development and technical support services for the supplied solutions.



"Ericsson has the expertise required to help us deliver true 3G services to the Romanian people" said Vishant Vora, Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Connex. "Their proven experience in deploying 3G networks throughout the world makes them an invaluable partner as we begin to deliver advanced services across the country".



"Ericsson is the world leader in driving the growth of the 3G market. Our 3G solution will allow Connex to offer its customers a wide range of new exciting services such as video telephony, video streaming and high speed data download," said Ovidiu Iosif, Ericsson Romania Key Account Manager for Connex.



This agreement is yet another proof that Ericsson offers true end-to-end 3G solutions that lay the foundation for a smooth and cost-effective migration from second-generation GSM networks.