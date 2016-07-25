© Harting

Harting Technology Group opens plant in Mexico

Harting Technology Group has opened a plant in Silao, Mexico in a move that strengthens its global presence and expands its position in North and Central America.

At the same time, the Harting sales team is moving into an office complex in the capital Mexico City.



“We specifically opted for Mexico because of the very good proximity to our customers here. In addition, we can optimally supply the North American market from this platform,” said Harting Technology Group CEO Philip Harting, addressing numerous guests in Silao on the occasion of the plant’s opening.



Harting perceives good growth potential in the region, particularly in the key markets of mechanical and plant engineering and transportation (rail). In addition, many automotive manufacturers and suppliers have opened their own production plants in Mexico.



“This country is of considerable importance in our long-term growth strategy,” as Philip Harting emphasized.



Harting will use the Silao plant to manufacture overmoulded cables and cable harnesses. The plant area covers approximately 1'200 square-meters. The current plans envision the creation of some 200 new jobs in the skilled-trade area over the next five years.