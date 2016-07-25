© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Farnell - Deal: US Antitrust Clearance

The deal between Farnell and Datwyler is one step closer following US Antitrust Clearance.

The boards of Datwyler and Premier Farnell announce that the United States Federal Trade Commission has granted early termination of the waiting period required under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act 1976, as amended, for the acquisition by Bidco of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Premier Farnell and, accordingly, the Condition at paragraph 1.3(A) of Part Three of the scheme document posted to Premier Farnell Shareholders on 5 July 2016 has been satisfied.



Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or (if capable of waiver) waiver of the remaining Conditions to the Acquisition set out in Part Three of the Scheme Document, including the sanction of the Scheme by the Court.