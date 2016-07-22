Electronics Production | July 22, 2016
Samsung Joins White House Initiative for Advanced Wireless Research
Samsung Electronics America has announced its participation as a board member of the Advanced Wireless Research Initiative (AWRI), a public-private partnership spearheaded by the White House to accelerate the development of next generation 5G wireless networks in the United States.
In conjunction with the initiative’s member companies and more than 400 university researchers, Samsung will contribute its expertise in wireless network architecture and mmWave radio access technologies to help lead in the research and testing of next generation mobile networks.
“The White House initiative provides an ideal platform for Samsung to help create a blueprint for the future of communications network development through collaboration with a diverse range of experts,” said Charlie Zhang. Vice President, Samsung Research America. “Supporting U.S. wireless leadership and next generation networks continues to be a priority for Samsung, and we look forward to helping expedite 5G innovation to enable more people to benefit from the next level of enhanced communications.”
With the AWRI, Samsung will provide guidance and assist in the development of new wireless testbeds, enabling researchers to examine and validate 5G technologies, spectrum usage paradigms, application performance and service behavior. As a board member, Samsung will also provide direction on future research initiatives.
