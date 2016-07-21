© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Rocket EMS purchases Fortus 3D production system from Stratasys

Silicon Valley-based EMS supplier, Rocket EMS, has invested in a Fortus 3D Production System from Stratasys, a 3D printer that allows prototype design parts to be created quickly and at a lower cost compared to traditional machining.

According to Spencer Hall, Rocket EMS’s Business Development Manager, the company purchased the printer to expand its capabilities. “For line production, the Fortus 3D Production System will allow our fixtures to be designed and produced in-house, reducing tooling costs and lead times.”



He added that as an additional benefit, Rocket EMS now will be able to offer prototype design/production services. “Along with building the PCB, we will be able to build the housing that the PCB will be installed into,” Hall said. “The prototyping business can be extended to customers outside the PCBA industry, thus increasing our customer base significantly.” Rocket EMS’s ability to build their customers’ PCB housings will translate into reduced lead times since they no longer have to ship from two different vendors, and also will save cost due to the reduced tooling costs.



Fortus systems run on FDM technology, which builds parts layer by layer from a CAD model using a variety of production-grade thermoplastics.