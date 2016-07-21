© aydindurdu dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 21, 2016
Aixtron researching high-volume manufacturing of 2D nanomaterial products
Aixtron SE is working together with five partners in the “HEA2D” project to investigate the production, qualities, and applications of 2D nanomaterials.
When integrated into mass production processes, 2D materials have the potential to create integrated and systematic product and production solutions that are sustainable in social, economic, and ecological terms. Using 2D materials aims to help address topics such as climate change, an environmentally-friendly and affordable energy supply or mobility, addressing the increasing scarcity of resources. These materials also enable new and solutions to be explored. Even though the potential harbored by this new class of materials has been demonstrated for increasing numbers of applications and with ever greater dynamism in a laboratory environment, attempts at high-volume product manufacturing functionalized with 2D materials have so far failed due to the fragmented production chain. In view of this, material-based innovations with 2D materials have not yet led to any major product innovations in practice.
The joint project HEA2D is now researching an end-to-end processing chain consisting of various deposition processes for 2D materials, processes for transfer onto plastic foils, and mass integration into plastics components. Aixtron’s partners for implementing systems technology and integrating materials into plastic molded parts are the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology (IPT), Coatema Coating Machinery GmbH (Coatema), and Kunststoff-Institut Lüdenscheid (K.I.M.W.). This work is being supported in terms of nano-analytics and the development of prototype components by the Institutes of “Electronic Materials and Nanostructures” (University of Duisburg-Essen) and “Graphene-based Nanotechnology” (University of Siegen).
The aim here is to integrate suggestions from end users into the production chain at an early stage of development already. To this end, the project will also use the platform operated by the “Graphene and 2D Materials” specialist group and the North Rhine Westphalia plastics cluster “Kunststoffland NRW”.
One focus of Aixtron’s subproject involves researching (MO)-CVD processes and systems technology for the deposition of optically active 2D semiconductor materials such as molybdenum tungsten (Mo, W), selenium sulfur (Se, S), and graphene.
The joint project HEA2D is now researching an end-to-end processing chain consisting of various deposition processes for 2D materials, processes for transfer onto plastic foils, and mass integration into plastics components. Aixtron’s partners for implementing systems technology and integrating materials into plastic molded parts are the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology (IPT), Coatema Coating Machinery GmbH (Coatema), and Kunststoff-Institut Lüdenscheid (K.I.M.W.). This work is being supported in terms of nano-analytics and the development of prototype components by the Institutes of “Electronic Materials and Nanostructures” (University of Duisburg-Essen) and “Graphene-based Nanotechnology” (University of Siegen).
The aim here is to integrate suggestions from end users into the production chain at an early stage of development already. To this end, the project will also use the platform operated by the “Graphene and 2D Materials” specialist group and the North Rhine Westphalia plastics cluster “Kunststoffland NRW”.
One focus of Aixtron’s subproject involves researching (MO)-CVD processes and systems technology for the deposition of optically active 2D semiconductor materials such as molybdenum tungsten (Mo, W), selenium sulfur (Se, S), and graphene.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments