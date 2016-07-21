© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Aixtron researching high-volume manufacturing of 2D nanomaterial products

Aixtron SE is working together with five partners in the “HEA2D” project to investigate the production, qualities, and applications of 2D nanomaterials.

When integrated into mass production processes, 2D materials have the potential to create integrated and systematic product and production solutions that are sustainable in social, economic, and ecological terms. Using 2D materials aims to help address topics such as climate change, an environmentally-friendly and affordable energy supply or mobility, addressing the increasing scarcity of resources. These materials also enable new and solutions to be explored. Even though the potential harbored by this new class of materials has been demonstrated for increasing numbers of applications and with ever greater dynamism in a laboratory environment, attempts at high-volume product manufacturing functionalized with 2D materials have so far failed due to the fragmented production chain. In view of this, material-based innovations with 2D materials have not yet led to any major product innovations in practice.



The joint project HEA2D is now researching an end-to-end processing chain consisting of various deposition processes for 2D materials, processes for transfer onto plastic foils, and mass integration into plastics components. Aixtron’s partners for implementing systems technology and integrating materials into plastic molded parts are the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology (IPT), Coatema Coating Machinery GmbH (Coatema), and Kunststoff-Institut Lüdenscheid (K.I.M.W.). This work is being supported in terms of nano-analytics and the development of prototype components by the Institutes of “Electronic Materials and Nanostructures” (University of Duisburg-Essen) and “Graphene-based Nanotechnology” (University of Siegen).



The aim here is to integrate suggestions from end users into the production chain at an early stage of development already. To this end, the project will also use the platform operated by the “Graphene and 2D Materials” specialist group and the North Rhine Westphalia plastics cluster “Kunststoffland NRW”.



One focus of Aixtron’s subproject involves researching (MO)-CVD processes and systems technology for the deposition of optically active 2D semiconductor materials such as molybdenum tungsten (Mo, W), selenium sulfur (Se, S), and graphene.