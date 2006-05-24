Clariant informs at the “eco-pavilion” of the JPCA 2006

From May 31 to June 2, 2006, the 36th International Electronic Circuits Exhibition “JPCA Show 2006“ will be held in Tokyo, Japan. Clariant's Pigments & Additives Division will hold at the JPCA's new eco-pavilion a poster presentation about Exolit® OP, a series of non-halogenated flame retardants. The eco-pavilion, where environmentally friendly products are being presented, is a new forum at this year's show.

In Hall 4M/Stand 03 of the JPCA Show 2006, the Pigments & Additives Division showcases Exolit® OP, a trailblazing product series for the non-halogenated fire protection of thermoset resins systems for printed circuit boards, such as FR-4 laminates. This innovative technology meets the increasing demand of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for ecological flame retardants for use in consumer electronics such as digital cameras, mobile phones, DVD players, laptops, and on-board electronics in passenger cars.



The phosphinate-based system offers many benefits. Unlike conventional alternatives, the latest Exolit® OP products feature thermal stability and an almost neutral behavior towards Dk/Df values, which allows the use of the flame retardants also in high-frequency applications. Their balanced price-performance ratio is gaining the products a high acceptance in an increasing number of formulations and applications.



The non-halogenated flame retardant system Exolit® OP 930 is compatible with the WEEE and RoHS directives. It allows the production of non-halogenated printed circuit boards such as FR-4 with high glass transition temperatures up to 170 °C. The system has also shown its effectiveness in CEM-3 printed circuit boards, solder resist coatings, and plastic-coated copper films.



For flexible printed circuit boards, Clariant offers Exolit® OP 935, a modified flame retardant whose reduced particle size of a maximum of 10 µm was especially developed for polyimide- copper-based printed circuit boards.



On May 31, 2006, at 2:30 p.m. at the eco-pavilion, Clariant will held a poster presentation about the wide range of applications of the environmentally friendly non-halogenated Exolit® OP grades and the advantages they offer to the electronics industry.