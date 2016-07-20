© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Kitron signs supply agreement with Dentsply Sirona

Kitron has been selected as a new supplier for Dentsply Sirona, a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies.

Michael Geil, Managing Director of the Bensheim facility of Dentsply Sirona said: "We are happy to expand our portfolio of key suppliers to continue driving innovation and further advance dentistry. Kitron will strengthen our supply chain in terms of quality, delivery and competitive pricing as well as further development of our electronics capabilities. We are looking forward to a successful partnership."



Tommy P. Storstein, Corporate sales director of Kitron, said: "I am very pleased that Dentsply Sirona has chosen us as a preferred supplier. Operating in the medical device sector, they have set extremely high demands on the manufacturing processes. The fact that we have now passed all their extensive requirements and audits shows that our long-term investments in the German market is starting to yield results. Thanks to our long history and our experience we are proud to offer our customers high quality products in line with customer specifications."