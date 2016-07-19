© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Kimball acquires assets of Aircom Manufacturing

Kimball Electronics is acquiring the assets of Aircom Manufacturing, Inc., an Indianapolis-based contract manufacturing company that specializes in metal fabrication, plastic injection molding, and assembly.

“Completing the Aircom acquisition is another important step in our strategy to expand our package of value by offering our customers design engineering and manufacturing expertise in precision metals and plastics,” stated Don Charron, Chairman and CEO of Kimball Electronics.



As part of the transaction, Kimball Electronics acquired Aircom’s 80’000 square-foot manufacturing facility, production equipment, and inventory, assumed specified liabilities and hired approximately 100 Aircom employees.