© vladek dreamstime.com

Anite signs contract with Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission

Anite, a provider of wireless network testing technology, has been selected to provide measurement and analytics solutions to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Under the agreement, Anite Network Testing will supply installation and commissioning of backpack, handheld, portable, and fixed QoS measurement and analytics tools for voice, data, and video services on 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, CDMA, and WiMAX networks. The telecom regulator will measure a range of KPIs, such as call-drop rate, received call, MOS, call setup time, call success rates, and other QoS parameters.



The contract comprises Anite’s Nemo Walker and Nemo Invex II for in-building and outdoor measurements and benchmarking, and Nemo WindCatcher with multi-file-format (multi-vendor) support for network analysis and post-processing. State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Tarana Halim, BTRC Chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmood, BTRC Vice Chairman Ahsan Habib Khan, Director General (Engineering &Operation) Brig General Iqbal Ahmed and other officials were present at the signing ceremony.



“We are delighted to be selected by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission,” says Siddharth Dash, Sales Director at Anite’s Network Testing Business. “Our suite of measurement products, combined with our state-of-the-art analytics solution with multi-vendor support, gives the Regulatory Commission the tools needed to ensure the Quality of Service of national wireless networks, regardless of the technology they use.”