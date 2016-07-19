© vladek dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 19, 2016
Anite signs contract with Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission
Anite, a provider of wireless network testing technology, has been selected to provide measurement and analytics solutions to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
Under the agreement, Anite Network Testing will supply installation and commissioning of backpack, handheld, portable, and fixed QoS measurement and analytics tools for voice, data, and video services on 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, CDMA, and WiMAX networks. The telecom regulator will measure a range of KPIs, such as call-drop rate, received call, MOS, call setup time, call success rates, and other QoS parameters.
The contract comprises Anite’s Nemo Walker and Nemo Invex II for in-building and outdoor measurements and benchmarking, and Nemo WindCatcher with multi-file-format (multi-vendor) support for network analysis and post-processing. State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Tarana Halim, BTRC Chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmood, BTRC Vice Chairman Ahsan Habib Khan, Director General (Engineering &Operation) Brig General Iqbal Ahmed and other officials were present at the signing ceremony.
“We are delighted to be selected by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission,” says Siddharth Dash, Sales Director at Anite’s Network Testing Business. “Our suite of measurement products, combined with our state-of-the-art analytics solution with multi-vendor support, gives the Regulatory Commission the tools needed to ensure the Quality of Service of national wireless networks, regardless of the technology they use.”
The contract comprises Anite’s Nemo Walker and Nemo Invex II for in-building and outdoor measurements and benchmarking, and Nemo WindCatcher with multi-file-format (multi-vendor) support for network analysis and post-processing. State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Tarana Halim, BTRC Chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmood, BTRC Vice Chairman Ahsan Habib Khan, Director General (Engineering &Operation) Brig General Iqbal Ahmed and other officials were present at the signing ceremony.
“We are delighted to be selected by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission,” says Siddharth Dash, Sales Director at Anite’s Network Testing Business. “Our suite of measurement products, combined with our state-of-the-art analytics solution with multi-vendor support, gives the Regulatory Commission the tools needed to ensure the Quality of Service of national wireless networks, regardless of the technology they use.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments