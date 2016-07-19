© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New hirings at Rehm

Rehm expands the global sales team with the addition of Dr. Klaus Brodt and Carsten Kramer.

Carsten Kramer is Global Solar Director and Director for Southeast Asia. Carsten Kramer has been a new point of contact at Rehm photovoltaics since 1 April 2016. He is responsible for coordinating the worldwide sales activities for solar equipment and strategic development, in direct consultation with management. In addition, as Director for Southeast Asia he will be managing the markets of Southeast Asia, India and Korea.



"I'm primarily focused on the expansion of the distribution structure, supporting it, on-site customer support and strengthening our position in the region", stresses Carsten Kramer. "With Rehm, I have joined an up-and-coming company with an exceptional reputation in the market."



Carsten Kramer has worked in the industry for almost eight years as a managing director, among others, for thermal systems and solar products as well as the previous ten years in various positions in the automotive industry.





Dr. Klaus Brodt is Sales for Reflow Condensation Soldering Systems and Special Systems. He joined the Rehm team on 1 June 2016 for the worldwide sales of CondensoX reflow condensation soldering systems and special systems for drying and tempering.



"It has always been of great importance to me to understand specific requirements in dialogue with the customer, in order to jointly configure a machine that perfectly meets expectations. At Rehm – a renowned company for forward-looking system technologies – we will further expand the condensation soldering sector and drive the market forward", says Dr. Klaus Brodt.