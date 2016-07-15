© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

CST acquires Portunus System Simulator license

CST – Computer Simulation Technology AG (CST) is acquiring a source code license for the Portunus system simulator, a product of Adapted Solutions GmbH and the start of a multi-year collaboration contract.

System simulation helps engineers working on applications such as electrical, energy systems, power electronics and drives with many elements interacting in multiple domains. The Portunus simulator models systems using approaches such as network, block diagram and state machine in order to simulate electrical, mechanical and thermal systems in time and frequency domain as well as for steady-state (DC calculation) and operating point (OP). It also supports VHDL-AMS and SPICE to exchange models with other simulation tools and offers comprehensive thermal and power electronics component libraries.



CST’S acquisition of the Portunus source code, supported through Adapted Solutions, will enable this technology to be integrated into the CST STUDIO SUITE product environment.