Schlemmer Group continues business success story in 2015
For the third time running, the Schlemmer Group has posted record results. Consolidated net revenue rose 10 percent year-on-year from EUR 239 million to roughly EUR 263 million.
As in the previous year, 79 percent of consolidated revenue was generated in the automotive sector and 21 percent in the industrial sector. With almost 2'600 employees, the number of employees was also well in excess of the previous year’s figure (end of 2014: 2,237 employees). The Schlemmer Group’s equity ratio rose steadily as well, from almost 40 percent in 2014 to its current 45 percent.
Josef Minster, CEO of the Schlemmer Group, is more than satisfied with the company’s performance: “We have been able to continuously grow our revenue and profits over the last three years and have made significant gains in all sectors. The ASEAN region was the strongest revenue driver in 2015. This can also be attributed to the two new plants opened in China and the Philippines and now full capacity utilisation in Vietnam. But North America, Eastern Europe (especially Romania) and Morocco also figured among the booming markets.”
Minster pointed to the accolade of Global Market Leader bestowed by the University of St. Gallen and the Akademie Deutscher Weltmarktführer (Academy of German Global Market Leaders) as a particular highlight of last year. “The accolade is a great honour for our company as it proves in accordance with transparent criteria that the Schlemmer Group is a successful company with world-leading technology and excellent performance.”
"With our current results, we remain completely on target with our ONE SPIRIT 2020 roadmap developed two years ago – if not slightly ahead. Our strict adherence to our strategic concept again in 2015 is consistently paying off”, said Minster. “However, as a plastics processing company, we are also benefitting from the good overall economic situation and especially the still very low oil price. We are fully aware that this situation may change very quickly. It goes without saying that we are prepared for this.”
