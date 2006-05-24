ST Micro looking for partner for its Sicilian fab

ST Microelectronics is looking for a partner to share the costs at its 300-mm wafer fab in Catania, Italy.

At a financial analysts' meeting held in London, ST Microelectronics CEO Carlo Bozotti said that a fab-sharing move could allow the plant to drive through the ramp up stage and reach a state of high volume, efficient manufacturing quickly. Carlo Bozotti has taken the company through major cost saving operations and at the financial analysts' meeting he said that the company will use partnerships and alliances to scale up their economy and gaining the muscles to be able to run a the larger scales of manufacturing.