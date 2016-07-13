© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Plexus continues to invest in UK

As part of its continued programme of growth within EMEA, EMS provider Plexus will be investing in a dedicated building and equipment for Environmental Stress Screening (ESS) at its Kelso, Scotland, manufacturing facility.

This will provide an in-house service offering to customers in its expanding defense, security and aerospace sectors, as well as for those in the oil and gas industry.



Plexus is investing USD 500'000 in specialised equipment and will be employing dedicated ESS engineering professionals who will also provide additional training for its existing test engineers and operators.



The facility is being created to meet the specialised needs of ESS with a focus on meeting thermal, vibration and HALT / HASS (highly accelerated stress screening / highly accelerated life testing) requirements.



“With today’s need for increased security in these sensitive sectors, we have taken the decision to bring ESS testing within our own control”, comments Frank Zycinski, VP Market Sector and Operations - EMEA. “This move means we can deliver a full service to our customers and guarantee enhanced security for their intellectual property.”