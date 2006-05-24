Ovation Hires European Sales Manager

Ovation Products, developer of Grid-Lok SMT tooling, announces that it has hired Manfred Sauer as its Sales Manager, Europe.

Manfred is based in Germany, and will be responsible for creating a representative network for Grid-Lok sales equipment in Europe, as well as establishing OEM partnerships within the printer and pick-and-place markets.



Prior to joining Ovation Products, Manfred worked at German stencil printer manufacturer EKRA as a European Sales Manager for the past eight years. Before that, he worked at American printer supplier MPM and previous to that, Manfred was with Panasonic Factory Automation, selling Panasert and KME Create SMT Pick-and-Place machines throughout Europe.



Manfred brings more than 20 years of industry experience to Ovation Products, and will be a significant resource to the company. His presence in Europe will expand Ovation's worldwide sales and further strengthen its reputation as a leading SMT tooling company.