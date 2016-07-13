© inetlligrated

Honeywell to buy Intelligrated in billion dollar deal

Intelligrated, a North American-based automated material handling solutions provider, has entered an agreement to be acquired by Honeywell in a transaction valued at USD 1.5 billion.

Intelligrated’s 2016 sales are estimated to be approximately USD 900 million and brings a portfolio of warehouse automation, order fulfillment and software. Intelligrated co-founders Chris Cole and Jim McCarthy will continue to serve in a leadership role. Intelligrated will become part of Sensing and Productivity Solutions (S&PS) in Honeywell’s Automation and Control Solutions business.



Intelligrated designs, manufactures, installs and supports conveyor, sortation, palletizers, robotics, AS/RS solutions, warehouse execution systems, labor management software and order fulfillment technologies. The company provides comprehensive aftermarket support through its Lifecycle Support Services group, providing maintenance, technology refresh, modifications, system assessments, spare parts and track-driven training programs. Intelligrated employs more than 3'100 associates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and China. The company posted 30.4% revenue growth from 2013 to 2015.



“The Intelligrated story has always been defined by innovation and doing whatever it takes to give our customers a competitive edge,” says Chris Cole, CEO, Intelligrated. “Joining Honeywell enables us to break new ground with the most advanced levels of systems integration, intelligent software and controls, and data-driven efficiency. Our commitment to innovation and intense focus on customer service and support will continue to deliver unmatched results.”