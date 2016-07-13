© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Flex and MAS Holdings partner on wearable tech for clothing

Flex – previously Flextronics – has partnered with MAS Holdings, a technology apparel design-to-delivery solutions provider, to develop new wearable technologies aiming to accelerate and integrate the IoT into clothing.

In addition to working together and with an ecosystem of independent third-party collaborators, the Flex and MAS partnership focuses on – Developing new technologies: Collaborating on development of next-generation wearables and smart clothing, optimized through key innovations in technology, textiles and fabrics.



Bringing new products to market: Collaborating on Sketch-to-Scale product development, beginning at the design stages, to provide apparel brands with a simplified development process for integration of next generation wearable technology.



Streamlining processes: Improving supply chain efficiency for streamlined production, procurement and distribution.



Mike Dennison, president of the Consumer Technologies Group at Flex, said, "In addition to being a leading innovator in textiles and apparel, MAS has been a valued partner on many previous wearables projects Flex has worked on, including the Lumo Run product, launching later this year. We are looking forward to further expanding our relationship, and collaborating on accelerating innovation in the wearables technology market."



Lumo Run is an example of 'smart clothing' that combines fashion, technology and function, with the potential to be 'every athlete's portable running coach.' The pending launch marks a collaborative initiative by Lumo Bodytech, MAS and Flex.



Mahesh Amalean, chairman of MAS Holdings, said, "Global partnerships have always played a key role in MAS's success, helping us move into new frontiers in process, product and technology. This exciting collaboration with Flex is the next iteration, enabling us to work together by integrating technology into apparel and delivering revolutionary products to the consumer."