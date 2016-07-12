© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 12, 2016
Invensas and Jabil collaborate on interconnect technology
Tessera Technologies' subsidiary Invensas Corporation and EMS provider Jabil, have completed the first phase of qualification of Invensas Bond-Via-Array (BVA) interconnect technology.
“BVA is a proven high density, 3D interconnect technology for Package-on-Package (PoP) and System-in-Package (SiP) applications,” said Craig Mitchell, president, Invensas. “As an established leader in the manufacture of a diverse array of electronic products, Jabil’s identification of BVA as the benchmark for fine pitch package stacking is yet another validation of the value that this technology brings to the industry.”
Jabil’s interest stems from a desire to address customer requirements to mount fine pitch stacked packages to printed circuit boards (PCBs) with high yield and high throughput. In order to optimise the PCB assembly process of BVA-based packages for high volume production and ensure a complete manufacturing ecosystem, Jabil will also collaborate with Fuji Machine Mfg. Co. The two companies are well suited to make significant contributions in the form of novel and proprietary PCB assembly processes.
“Invensas BVA technology is a low-cost, versatile package stacking solution that is capable of scaling to very fine pitch,” said Dan Gamota, vice president of strategic capabilities, Jabil. “At Jabil, we expect such innovative packaging solutions, and our ability to assemble them to PCBs, will be required to address the demand for ever increasing performance and functionality in future customer products. We look forward to continuing to work with Invensas as we explore uses of this important technology.”
