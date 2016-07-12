© ruag thales

Ruag sells opto-electronics business to Thales Alenia Space

Ruag has entered into an agreement to sell its opto-electronics business line – for an undisclosed sum – to Thales Alenia Space. The transaction, once approved, should be finalised by the end of the year.

Based in Zurich, Ruag's opto electronics and instruments product unit is specialized in scientific satellite instruments and in equipment for optical communications in space. The entity employs 75 people and logged sales of CHF18 million in 2015.



Peter Guggenbach, CEO Ruag Space, said: "It is our strategic goal to be the leading supplier of space products to the industry. We focus on Space structures, mechanisms, digital-electronics and high-frequency products. I am happy that we found with Thales Alenia Space a world class company giving this business a prosperous future."



Patrice Caine, Chairman & CEO of Thales, said: "This targeted acquisition perfectly illustrates Thales' growth strategy driven by constant innovation. The unique expertise of Ruag's opto-electronic business unit strengthens Thales Alenia Space's product portfolio in the earth observation segment, and it will also open new opportunities in telecommunications and science."



By adding Ruag's opto-electronic observation and communication systems, Thales Alenia Space will enhance the solutions it offers for today's Science, Earth observation and telecommunications markets.