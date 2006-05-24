Electronics Production | May 24, 2006
Avnet awarded by Vishay
Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas, the largest operating group of Avnet Inc. , has announced that it has been named Distributor of the Year by Vishay.
Vishay's Distributor of the Year Award is based on sales performance and the level of corporate and field partnership with the company. Avnet's strong partnership across Vishay's entire product line played a major factor in helping the company expand its reach in the Americas during 2005.
'We value our relationship with Avnet and are pleased to have this opportunity to recognize Avnet's outstanding contribution to Vishay sales in the Americas,' said Richard Reilly, Vishay Americas vice president of sales. 'Customers benefit from Vishay's extremely broad product line and Avnet's unique capabilities.'
'Avnet is very pleased to accept the Vishay Distributor of the Year Award. It's a great example of two global powerhouses working together to deliver results to our mutual customers,' said Jeff Ittel, senior vice president of semiconductors for Avnet Electronics Marketing. 'The vast Vishay product portfolio, spanning both active and passive technologies, helps Avnet create comprehensive solutions for our customers. At the same time, it helps those customers reduce their vendor base and all the costs associated. It's a win-win-win!'
'Likewise, we are honored to receive the Distributor of the Year Award for our performance in selling Vishay passive products,' said Pat Wastal, senior vice president of IP&E for Avnet Electronics Marketing. 'Vishay's comprehensive lineup of technology-leading passive products, strong customer service and sales support all contributed to Avnet growing sales considerably over the past year. We look forward to continued success in selling Vishay products.'
'Avnet is honored to once again accept Vishay's Distributor of the Year Award for outstanding performance,' added Phil Gallagher, president, Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas. 'Vishay's portfolio of brands continues to represent an unsurpassed collection of product that helps Avnet create a very comprehensive product offering and set of service solutions for our customers. Our relationship with Vishay has been a mutually rewarding one for many years, one that we look forward to continuing well into the future.'
