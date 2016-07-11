© dr911 dreamstime.com

ABB closes shop in Arizona

Power electronics and automation specialist ABB is planning to shut down its manufacturing operations in Phoenix, Arizona – moving back operations to Europe.

According to a report in the Arizona Business Daily, the company announced the layoffs back in May and informed the Arizona Department of Economic Security that these would occur in at least four phases.



Christen Fox, Human Resources Director at the company, told the Arizona Business Daily that: “The first phase will occur on August 31, 2016 or within 14 days thereafter.”



She added that the second phase would start in September, the third in October and that the fourth phase is planned for November and the final phase being December.



The operations will be moving to a new location and the affected employees from the Phoenix have been informed of the dates of the intended layoffs, the report continues.



The production facility will stay open in order to support certain sales and service operations – however, come fall, all manufacturing jobs will be shipped to Latvia and Italy, the report concludes.



In a report in the Phoenix Business Journal, ABB spokeswoman Melissa London Zingle, is quoted sayin: “We are not disclosing the number impacted, but the facility currently employs around 200.”