Avnet with LCD Monitors from NEC

Avnet Applied Computing Solutions, which provides distribution, engineering, integration and manufacturing services, today announced an expanded relationship with NEC to include liquid crystal display (LCD) monitors.

Under the agreement, Avnet will enhance its industrial display offerings by becoming the first distributor to target industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for NEC Display Solutions. NEC's displays will enable Avnet's industrial OEMs to integrate fully finished displays into their systems, shortening the design cycle and improving time-to-market. Applications requiring industrial-quality displays include digital signage, gaming and medical devices.



'Avnet is committed to providing our partners with a selection of leading commercial products they can use to develop customized solutions quickly,' said Michael Gaeta, vice president of Enabling Solutions, Avnet Applied Computing Solutions. 'With the addition of NEC Display Solutions' LCD monitors, Avnet's partners can now choose the display solution that best fits their time-to-market needs -- either from this new line of finished displays or by using our engineering resources to create customized ones.'



Avnet's technical experts will help partners select the ideal LCD monitor for their solutions. Its engineering staff members are also available to assist partners in the design and configuration of LCD monitors into their applications through Avnet's integration center. Additionally, Avnet provides a range of support services for display technologies, including field engineering resources, kitting, lifecycle management, logistics, and technical support.



'NEC Display Solutions' LCD monitors are specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of industrial and commercial environments. And because NEC uses the highest grade circuitry and components available, they are ideal for Avnet's customers in these markets,' said Clark Brown, vice president of sales, NEC Display Solutions. 'Avnet understands the unique needs of this market and supports industrial OEMs with the technical, logistics and lifecycle management services to develop complete solutions based on our LCD monitors and bring them to market ahead of the competition.'